Labasa man charged for alleged murder

A 32-year-old man from Naleba, Labasa, has been charged with the alleged murder of a 28-year-old male in Waisala, Savusavu.

Assistant Commissioner of Police-Crime Mesake Waqa says the accused will be produced in the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

The deceased taxi was found abandoned at Waisali Hill near the water source last Tuesday, and a search conducted around the area led to the discovery of the victim’s body further downhill.

ACP Waqa has acknowledged the support of members of the public in cooperating with investigators through the quick sharing of information.

He adds that members of the Waisali community and those from nearby villages were quick to assist investigators, resulting in the arrest of the accused person.

He adds that reporting suspicious activities at any time to the police is strongly encouraged, as it could assist in preventing the commission of a crime.

ACP Waqa reiterates the Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew’s assurances of the Fiji Police Force’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Fijians and visitors to our shores.