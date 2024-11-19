Labasa, Fiji’s ‘next economic frontier’, says Kamikamica

The Damodar City, Labasa [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Labasa is “Fiji’s next economic frontier’.

He says the Northern Division administrative centre is experiencing significant growth, with multiple investments – fostering a thriving business environment.

A recent addition to the retail landscape is a four-million-dollar investment by Vinesh and Rachel Dayal, who have successfully launched their Big Cats Bar and Lunchbox Restaurant at Damodar City, Labasa.

Kamikamica, who is also Minister for Trade, says the Dayal’s bar and restaurant has introduced a modern dining and entertainment experience to Labasa.

“And of course this exemplifies the confidence that investors have in Labasa and in the Northern Division.”



Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica [2nd from left] during the launch [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Kamikamica says the dynamics of consumption and disposable income are changing in Labasa and augurs well for the broader economic activity for Fiji.

“Also encourage a lot more cooperative and MSME activity given that we feel it is a pathway for poverty alleviation for a lot of our people.”



Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica with the staff of the Big Cats Bar and Lunchbox Restaurant at Damodar City, Labasa [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Meanwhile, the Coalition Government has secured a USD$200 million investment through the World Bank to improve infrastructure in Labasa over the next five to eight years.

Of this, $60 million has already been allocated to kickstart various projects aimed at boosting connectivity and economic activity in the region.