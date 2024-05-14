Labasa businessman bailed over meth case

[File Photo]

A businessman in Bua appeared at the Labasa Magistrate Court, allegedly being found in possession of 0.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Jay Kumar has also been charged with obscene conduct and a breach of bail conditions on a different matter.

He appeared before Magistrate Bismara Jisgade during a special court sitting in Labasa yesterday.

Police prosecutor Ashwin Sami then objected to bail as Kumar changed his residential address, which breached his bail condition before full disclosures were served.

However, Kumar’s lawyer, Amrit Sens, argued that the police prosecutor had misled the court since his client had not received the disclosure and had not yet signed it.

Kumar was then granted a cash bail of $500 by the court, with a condition not to re-offend while on bail.

The matter will be called again on June 18.