Kuruleca moves to Ministry of Justice

Ratu Meli Nacuva (left) Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca

The Public Service Commission with the agreement of the Prime Minister, has announced that Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca has been reassigned as PS for Justice effective from next Monday.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada says Ratu Meli Nacuva will simultaneously assume the role of Acting Permanent Secretary for Education while holding the role of PS for Youth and Sports.

Rokovada thanked Kuruleca for her service in the Education Ministry by focusing on improving quality and equity in education.

He says the Commission believes this new assignment will further leverage her skills and experience.

Meanwhile, Nacuva brings extensive experience in public administration, education policy and training and development which will be crucial in continuing the Ministry’s efforts to enhance the quality and accessibility of education for all citizens.

Rokovada says the Commission is committed to a smooth transition to ensure that the Education Ministry remains focused on its mission of improving education outcomes.

He adds that an appointment of Acting Permanent Secretary for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry to replace the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Yogesh Karan will be announced soon.