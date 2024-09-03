Kurucela encourages female leadership in education

[Source: Ministry of Education / Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Education, Selina Kuruleca encouraged participants of the Women in School Leadership training to lead with pride and honor as educators of our future generations.

Kuruleca highlighted this while delivering her keynote address at the Women in School Leadership Cohort 2 Graduation Ceremony 2024 in Suva.

While honoring the 30 women of the second cohort of the WISL program at this graduation ceremony, PS Kuruleca expressed her appreciation to them for dedicating their lives to education.

The Permanent Secretary conveyed her appreciation for the Australian Government for partnering with the Ministry of Education in supporting this program for achieving the goal of gender equality in school leadership.

Kuruleca says that throughout history, women have been the backbone of society, shaping families, and communities with their resilience, wisdom, and compassion.

She adds that empowering women leaders is not about giving them power but is about removing the obstacles that prevent you from exercising that power.

In her closing remarks, the PS of education called on stakeholders to actively support the women and encouraging their aspirations, celebrating their achievements, and advocating for their inclusion in all spaces of leadership.