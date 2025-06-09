Kuridrani pushes for market-driven agriculture

source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji / Facebook

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Inosi Kuridrani has called on ministry staff to rethink their delivery of services to farmers. He also emphasised the need for smarter, market-driven programs that ensure fairness across the sector.

During a visit to the Tailevu Agriculture Office, Kuridrani said productivity without proper market access is “incomplete” and urged officers to align initiatives with economic viability and equity.

Kuridrani highlighted concerns about procurement practices and called for greater transparency and inclusivity in the way government support is distributed.

He told staff that farmer engagement should not be treated as a formality but as the foundation of effective program design.

Kuridrani says the Tailevu visit forms part of its wider reform agenda, with a renewed focus on performance, equity, and market alignment to build a more resilient and inclusive agricultural sector.

