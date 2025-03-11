Koya calls for stronger legal infrastructure

The Office of the Attorney General needs additional funding from the Ministry of Finance to effectively manage ongoing legal reforms.

This, according to Independent MP Faiyaz Koya.

He says that the drafting section, which plays a vital role in revising laws, requires significant resources to function optimally.

“And one of the reasons why I say that it’s one of the most critical components in the Attorney General’s chambers, Honorable Speaker, is that all of these things are looked at. It affects the work that the Minister of Trade does. It affects the work that the Minister for Finance does.”

Koya further explained that the drafting section needs top-tier lawyers to carry out its responsibilities.

He also pointed out that when engaging in international missions, the first thing Fiji is asked about is whether its legal framework is efficient enough to protect investors.

Koya reiterates that aligning Fiji’s laws with global best practices is crucial.

To do so, the AG’s office needs to be empowered with the necessary staff and resources to support national growth and investor confidence.

