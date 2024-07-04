Kotobalavu calls for investment in upskilling civil servants

Former civil servant, Jioji Kotobalavu [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

A former civil servant, Jioji Kotobalavu, has emphasized the necessity of investing in the upskilling of civil servants to ensure the expansion of capabilities within the civil service.

Kotobalavu says civil servants play a vital role as they provide support in administration for the government in the implementation of its mandate.

Speaking at a lecture in the buildup to the commemoration of Civil Service Day, Kotobalavu highlighted the lack of investment in the provision of training to upgrade the skills and abilities of workers within government.

“The civil service has been adversely impacted by biased promotion practices, a lack of investment in training, the growth of the national public service, a lack of investment in training, capacity building, and successful planning.”

He, therefore, encourages the government to provide the necessary support for its staff, which will ensure efficiency in the delivery of service.



Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says the Coalition Government plans to undertake a massive review of the civil service.

In the build up to the Civil Service Day, the government has undertaken various activities with the theme “Celebrating the Contribution of Civil Servants”.