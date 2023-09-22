KOICA Forum key for capacity building

Fiji and Korea share a rich history, dating back to 1971 with the establishment of formal diplomatic ties.

This was highlighted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director of Asia, Middle East and Russia Bureau Josefa Tuima at the opening of the Korea International Cooperation Agency Forum in Suva yesterday.

Tuima says the knowledge sharing forum serves as a platform to raise awareness about capacity building and up skilling opportunities available to civil servants, facilitate exchange of experiences and knowledge.

He says since its inception, KOICA has provided short and long-term training programs to over 600 fellowship participants from Fiji since 1991.

He adds the Fiji-Korea bilateral relations have grown steadily over the past few years.

KOICA Fiji Office Deputy Country Direct Seoyeun Bang says it is their mission to continue providing such opportunities in order to expand the skills and knowledge in Fiji’s various ministries.