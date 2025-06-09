Kiran warns awareness not enough as another woman dies

File Photo

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran is urging market vendors across Fiji to become the first line of support and protection for women and girls.

Kiran says Fiji continues to lose lives despite ongoing national campaigns. She highlighted the latest case over the weekend, where a woman was allegedly killed by her husband, who then took her body to a police station, a grim reminder that awareness alone is not enough.

She says market spaces, where women spend most of their day and form close bonds, must now become safer and more supportive environments. Vendors are being encouraged to look out for each other, recognise warning signs, and help connect survivors to support services.

Kiran notes that violence is no longer limited to homes, as more women are being targeted through digital abuse, harassment, blackmail, and the non-consensual sharing of images. She says many do not realise that inappropriate messages or online “jokes” also amount to digital violence.

The Minister is also warning parents about posting children’s photos online, saying thousands of images of Fijian children have already been found circulating in harmful digital spaces.

Kiran says the ministry has strengthened its service delivery protocols to include online violence, and women can access timely support through the Domestic Violence Helpline 2016, Child Helpline 1335 and the 24-hour Pacific Free Helpline 5626.

She praised the work of women-led vendor associations but says more must be done, especially during the festive season, to ensure every woman in the market can access protection, emotional support and information.

Kiran adds that while government continues to improve laws and frontline responses, real safety begins in families, workplaces and community spaces and women vendors have the power to protect one another and help prevent further loss of life.

