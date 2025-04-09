Kiran urges respect for elderly

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection / Facebook]

The Ministry for Women, Children, and Social Protection is very concerned about the recent attack on an elderly couple in Labasa.

One of the victims is still in serious condition at the Labasa Hospital, while the other has been treated and is now recovering at home.

The ministry has thanked the police force for their quick response and on-going investigation.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says it is very troubling that older persons are being targeted in violent acts.

“This is completely unacceptable. Older people deserve to be treated with respect and to live in peace and safety. This incident is a sad re-minder of how vulnerable many of our senior citizens are. We must all do our part to protect them.”

Kiran says that it is important to teach the youth about the value of and respect for our older persons.

She adds that the government continues to support our older citizens through programs like social protection and healthcare.

The ministry will keep working closely with the police and other partners to stop violence and abuse against the elderly.

