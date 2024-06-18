Kiran raises alarm on child neglect

Assistant Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran highlights the issue of child neglect and is calling on families to take responsibility for vulnerable children.

She adds this is also leading to some ending up on the streets.

She highlights issues such as unstable living situations due to partner changes, insufficient social support networks, poverty, and overcrowding in squatter communities, contribute to child neglect.

“It’s not easy for them to look after. So there are social factors and when we are looking at some of these communities, we have to look at it holistically.”

Kiran emphasizes collaborative efforts among various organizations is needed to address these complex social issues.