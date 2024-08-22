Kiran pushes for fair access in municipal elections

[Source: Dialogue Fiji/ Facebook]

Women in politics are united in promoting female participation in the much-anticipated Local Government elections.

Assistant Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran, who is part of a team providing training for women in preparation for the elections, says women in politics are supporting this movement.

She says that whenever there is a training session, her team invites women from all political parties to participate.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Dialogue Fiji/ Facebook]

The Assistant Minister acknowledges the importance of this measure in ensuring fairness and allowing women the freedom to join any party they prefer in order to run for municipal elections.



[Source: Dialogue Fiji/ Facebook]

Kiran adds that different meetings will feature various women politician, and participants are encouraged to join the political party of their choice.



[Source: Dialogue Fiji/ Facebook]