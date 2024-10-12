Kawakawa and Donu ban lifted

The seasonal ban on Grouper and Coral trout best known as Kawakawa and Donu has now been limited.

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu says the ban was imposed to protect these fish during spawning season and prevent their population from being overfished.

Bainivalu says if overfishing continues in the long term without effective management, the overfished population will decline, and the fishery will disappear.

The Minister thanked the public for the support during the ban period.