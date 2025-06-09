Kamikamica to take plea in April

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court for an update on the status of his permanent stay application currently before the High Court.

Defense Counsel, Wylie Clarke, informed the court that the High Court matter has been set down for hearing on 18 March and that the Magistrates Court proceedings could be called again in April.

However, counsel for the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption submitted that the Magistrates Court matter should proceed in the normal course, with the plea to be taken.

Kamikamica is charged with perjury and, in the alternative, giving false information to a public servant.

The charges arise from investigations linked to the Commission of Inquiry report into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as FICAC Commissioner.

It is alleged that between 1 December 2024 and 31 March 2025, in Suva, Kamikamica knowingly made a false statement under oath by claiming that he had no involvement in the appointment of the FICAC Commissioner.

Alternatively, he faces one count of giving false information to a public servant, contrary to section 201(a) of the Crimes Act 2009, for allegedly providing the same false information to the Commissioner of Inquiry.

The matter has been adjourned to 14 April for plea.

