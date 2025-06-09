Kamikamica supports strengthening Consumer Protection laws

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening consumer protection and related legislation.

Speaking on the need for legislative reform, Kamikamica says that they are currently reviewing several key laws.

He says while there haven’t been specific requests for additional powers from the Consumer Council, their experience in government has highlighted the need to toughen laws across the board.

He emphasised that areas such as online safety, telecommunications, and the transmission of pornographic materials require stronger regulations.

“All of these laws and regulations need to be toughened up and given more teeth, and also on the consumer side, in food standards, we’ll definitely need to strengthen those laws as well, so it’s an ongoing process right now.”

The Deputy Prime Minister assured that the government supports any initiatives that would enable the Consumer Council to take a stronger stance in protecting Fijians.

