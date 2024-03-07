Kamikamica calls on MSMEs to embrace innovation

Innovation is key for Micro Small and Medium Enterprise to achieve growth and success.

This has been highlighted by Minster for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica while officiating at the MSME Conference in Suva this morning.

While speaking on the theme of the conference, “Innovation Waves: Sailing MSMEs to Success,” Kamikamica highlights how innovation can assist MSMEs in expressing concerns, building connections, and creating more opportunities.

The Minister states that innovations amongst the MSME community can create solutions to the challenges that the sector may be facing.

“MSMEs are agile and are open to new ideas, which keeps them competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”

Kamikamica adds that his ministry is working on providing the avenues to allow innovation to take shape.

Empowering our young and aspiring entrepreneurs to think creatively and take calculated risks can lead to breakthrough innovations that propel their businesses and dreams forward.

Kamikamica has also encouraged the participants to embrace changes and adapt to new technologies, which can propel their businesses to new heights.

The MSME conference will conclude tomorrow.