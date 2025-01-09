Justice Temo made rounds to COI on Malimali's case

Chief Justice Salesi Temo made a brief visit to the Commission of Inquiry in the matter relating to Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Barbara Malimali early this afternoon.

Justice Temo is part of the 35 on the witness list to give evidence.

Upon exiting the old Parliament, he told the media that the COI has changed the program.

He says that he has been rescheduled to give evidence at a later time.

However, in the list of witnesses, Justice Temo is scheduled to front the COI tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga is currently giving evidence.

The COI was established to inquire on the validity of Malimali’s appointment as FICAC’s Commissioner.