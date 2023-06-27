Judge tells rapist he is a shame to society

[File Photo]

A stepfather has been handed a sixteen-year and four-month jail term for raping his stepdaughter.

His sentencing was determined by the Lautoka High Court.

The incident occurred in 2021 when the victim was only 15 years old.

The High Court Judge says the perpetrator also threatened the victim not to tell anyone anything or else he would do something to her.

As a result of this disgusting act, the girl became pregnant, and this was when the matter was reported to the police.

The Judge told the man that the offence was serious and that he was supposed to protect and care for the child.

He was told that he was a shame to society.

A non-parole period of 14 years was also put in place, and the man has 30 days to appeal.