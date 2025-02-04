JSC members meet

The Judicial Services Commission members met this afternoon.

It is understood that the meeting was in relation to the Commission of Inquiry as they have again written to the Commission calling for the suspension of Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali for the remainder of the inquiry.

JSC Chair and Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca, and Secretary, Tomasi Bainivalu were seen coming out of the meeting venue this afternoon.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason had earlier confirmed that they have again written to the JSC asking for Malimali’s suspension so the work of the commission can continue without disruption.

FBC News understands that the meeting could have also been possibly about Director of Public Prosecution, Christopher Pryde who is yet to resume his duties.

When approached this afternoon, JSC Secretary and Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu stated that they will release a statement in due course.