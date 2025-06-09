iTaukei children face growing abuse crisis

File Photo

Indigenous leaders, families and communities have been urged to take a stronger stand against rising child sexual abuse.

New data shows that iTaukei children make up the majority of reported cases.

Speaking at the national Symposium on Child Sexual Abuse in Suva, Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran described sexual violence against children as one of Fiji’s gravest national crises.

She said this abuse mostly occurs within homes and communities where children should feel safest.

Police records from 2020 to 2024 show more than 4,159 child sexual offenses were reported over the five-year period.

“This is not about blame. It is about understanding where the vulnerabilities are so that communities can mobilize to protect their children more effectively.”

Kiran said a significant proportion of these victims were iTaukei children with more than 1,000 cases recorded annually since 2022, making them the largest ethnic group represented in the statistics.

“In many of our iTaukei communities, children are taught to respect elders without question. This makes it even more important for adults to protect and not harm them.”

The Minister stressed that this data must be used constructively. She acknowledged that in many iTaukei families, social and cultural norms often make it difficult to speak out especially when the perpetrator is a respected family member, church leader or breadwinner.

She adds that 73 per cent of offenders are known to the child, and cultural expectations of loyalty, respect and family unity can make disclosure extremely difficult.

The symposium continues.

