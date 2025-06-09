iTaukei Affairs seals new partnership with Peace Corps

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and the iTaukei Affairs Board have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Peace Corps to strengthen support for iTaukei communities.

Unlike existing partnerships with the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and the Ministry of Women, this agreement will require Peace Corps volunteers to work more closely with iTaukei Affairs officials within provincial offices.

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Jone Vakamocea says the collaboration will focus on education, sustainable livelihoods, development proposals and climate resilience.

“The Peace Corps volunteers are really embedded into rural villages in the communities and they help rural communities in economic empowerment. They scope income-generating opportunities out there in the village areas and they prepare project proposals and then they submit to the ministry or to other funding institutions for assistance.”

He adds the MOU formalizes a partnership that has already been operating on the ground.

He says that demand for Peace Corps volunteers continues to rise in rural areas, and he hopes the number of volunteers will grow in the coming years.

