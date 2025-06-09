Israel to become Pacific developing partner

[Photo Credit: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka]

Israel is looking to share innovative ideas with countries in the Pacific, specifically Fiji.

This was mentioned in an interview by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka following his most recent trip to Jerusalem to open Fiji’s mission there.

Rabuka highlights talks around Israel being interested to becoming development partners of the small island developing states of the Pacific.

“The topics are the same, they want development partners, they want to share their technologies, and they want to share their innovative ideas with countries in the Pacific. I will have to take it up with the Secretariat and probably bring it up in the next forum meeting next year.”



[Photo Credit: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka]

Rabuka says the interests from Israel goes in line with the concept of the Pacific as an ocean of peace, friends to all and enemies to none.

“What is good for us from them we will embrace.”

Rabuka further forecasts that a lot will come out of an Israel-Pacific relationship.

“They will play their part as development partners and we are bound to make great grounds and progress in the future. All in all we walk away with a lot of promise, a lot of hope and we walk away praying for the peace of Jerusalem and the peace of Israel and peace of the world.”

