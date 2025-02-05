Investors eye Fiji's educational tourism potential

Foreign investors are eyeing major opportunities in educational tourism, with Fiji currently hosting a modest number of international students in its tertiary institutions.

This represents a significant growth area, and two Canada-based business leaders are in Fiji, aiming to tap into this potential.

Meetings have been held with stakeholders, including Fiji National University and the Higher Education Commission, to introduce more international programs and courses.

Laul Global Ventures Chief Executive Sanjay Laul, who specializes in the real estate and education sectors, believes this expansion will bring significant benefits.

“I think there’s a huge opportunity for Fiji to bring in international students for one year, two years, or even degree programs. But overall, short programming as well, which can enhance community tourism impact. So I think huge opportunities.”

Laul adds that it will also support Fiji’s broader economic growth by attracting both students and investors.

According to the business leaders, successful discussions have taken place, and they plan to return to implement investment strategies aimed at developing Fiji’s educational tourism industry.