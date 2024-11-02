Investing in prevention key to combating drug crisis

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has emphasized that investing in prevention is essential to tackling Fiji’s growing drug crisis.

Speaking at this week’s Speaker’s Debate on drugs, He stated that every dollar spent on proactive measures saves lives, resources, and future enforcement efforts.

Tikoduadua is calling for a shift from reactive approaches to a preventive strategy aimed at safeguarding communities and securing a safer future for all Fijians.

“Together, these efforts underscore the importance of prevention and collaboration. As we continue to tackle this crisis, we must work as one government, as one community, united by the common goal of creating a future where our people are not bound by the threat of drug addiction or crime.”

Tikoduadua also outlines key government initiatives focused on prevention, including the recently launched National Countering Illicit Narcotic Strategy 2023-2028.

He adds strategy emphasizes education, community support, and targeted interventions as foundational pillars in the fight against drug abuse.