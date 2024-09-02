Investigators and prosecutors relationship is crucial says Rabuku

[Source: Supplied]

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, John Rabuku, has called on police, investigators, and prosecutors to establish a proficient and reliable working relationship in ensuring successful prosecution of cases.

Rabuku addressed thirty police officers, investigators, and summary prosecutors during the launch of the ODPP Advanced Police Prosecution Training this morning at the Fiji Police Training Academy, Nasova.

Rabuku says a great police investigator is not only one who is able to efficiently investigate a case but is also present in court and provides evidence that assists the prosecutors in their role.

The police officers have successfully completed a four-week basic prosecution training and are now attending the three-week advanced prosecution training, which is a combination of theory and practical exercises designed to further hone prosecutors trial preparation skills and advocacy at the bar table.



The ODPP continues to provide basic and advanced prosecution training to police and statutory prosecutors in an effort to improve the standard of prosecution in Fiji.



