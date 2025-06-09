Investigation ordered into viral dispute video

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has directed an investigation in relation to a video shared on social media of a police officer trying to settle a dispute between two parties at the Nasinu Police Station over the custody of a child.

The circumstances that led up to the short video that was posted on social media began with heated exchanges between two couples over the custody of a child.

An argument arose between the two parties, resulting in heated exchanges and the use of offensive and vulgar language.

One of the men refused to cooperate, prompting the officer to step in.

Tudravu says the investigation will be conducted against the individual, and stated that should he want to lodge a counter report that he may do so, with Internal Affairs advised to take over the investigation once reported.

Tudravu says it’s easy to assume things based on a video that showed only one side of the story, and will take accountability if the officer is in the wrong.

He says he has issued repeated warnings internally on the need to maintain professionalism, but at the same time, he will stand by officers if they are performing their duties to the best of their abilities, considering the volatile situations they face.

