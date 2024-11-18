Investigation launched into alleged assault by police officer

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has directed an investigation into an incident in which a police officer allegedly assaulted a man in Nausori over the weekend.

Chew has instructed the Director of Internal Affairs to look into the assault claims made against the officer.

He also assured both the family and the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted.

Acting Commissioner Chew emphasized that officers are constantly reminded to uphold the rule of law in the execution of their duties, as they are all equally answerable to the law.