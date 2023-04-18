Intelligence Workshop to boost officers' knowledge

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Academy has organized an Intelligence Workshop to enhance officer’s knowledge of their work.

Speaking at the opening yesterday, Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew emphasized that intelligence is an important cornerstone of policing.

He stressed that intelligence dictates and drives police operations at the strategic, national and operational levels.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Chew says there is a need to restore confidence and to do right by the policing profession.

20 police officers from around the country and two officers from the Samoan Police Force are taking part in a two-week workshop.