Increased prices threaten food security says Rayalu

Fijians are still affected by the increase in prices of food, fuel, fertilizer, and access to finance, post COVID-19.

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu made the comments during the launch of the Multi-Country Programming Framework for the Pacific Islands yesterday.

Rayalu says these issues continue to threaten food security and livelihoods around the world, including Fiji.

“Development challenges are based largely on their remote geography, small land masses, small populations, and vulnerability to climate change and other external shocks.”

Rayalu says they will be working closely with relevant stakeholders, including the Food and Agriculture Organization, to ensure they assist farmers in securing the food system.

The Minister adds this way, they will be able to come up with effective recommendations and solutions.