Improved water supply for Momi Villagers

Villagers of Momi in Nadi now have access to clean and improved water supply, following the commissioning of their new water main extension project.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says around 540 villagers of Momi now have access to clean drinking.

The extension project has cost $800,000 water main extension project.

The Water Authority of Fiji recently extended DN100 mains with a distance of 1.9km servicing 90 households, a nearby school, as well as the Health Center.

WAF Board Chair, Savenaca Seniloli, says the project will meet the demand of the expanding population.

WAF has also completed installing new water meters for individual households.

The villagers have been reminded to keep checking their water bills and also use water wisely.