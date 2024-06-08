Identity and language non-negotiable: Tagicakirewa

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakirewa, emphasizes that for Pacific Island nations, identity and language are non-negotiable aspects of their heritage.

However, amidst the celebration of heritage, there was also a recognition of the need for a delicate balance between preserving cultural integrity and embracing economic opportunities.

He made the comments at the 13th Pacific Festival of Arts in Hawaii.

“We also need a good balancing act in terms of commercializing some aspects of our culture, which is an industry we are trying to grow in Fiji, which is the creative and cultural industries. So both are going, you know, kind of hand in hand, creative and cultural and creative industries, as well as the safeguarding aspect of protecting culture.”

Amidst these discussions, Tagicakirewa commended the Vou Dance group for their representation of Fiji in the festival’s opening ceremony.

Additionally, he praised Turaga na Vunivalu na Tui Kaba Ratu Epenisa Cakobau for presenting Fiji’s gift to Governor Josh Green of Hawaii, symbolizing Fiji’s commitment to cultural exchange and diplomacy.

Looking ahead, Tagicakirewa affirms Fiji’s dedication to safeguarding its culture, emphasizing the enduring commitment of Pacific nations to preserve their cultural heritage for future generations.

As delegates return to their respective nations, the spirit of unity and resilience fostered at the festival will continue to inspire efforts to safeguard culture, arts, and traditions for generations to come.