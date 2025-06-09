ICT Boom set to create 20,000 jobs

File Photo

The government is focusing on ICT growth and commercial agriculture to create more jobs and opportunities for young people.

Government MP Manoa Kamikamica said the ICT sector could reach 15 per cent of GDP and generate over 20,000 jobs in the next decade.

He adds that the BPO sector has already created 300 jobs since 2023 with cyber security firms showing interest and foreign exchange earnings expected to reach $500 million.

“There is an Israeli company being considered, and they plan to start with vegetables and vanilla commodities in Fiji. Owner Coffee and Bulla Coffee are building local coffee producer networks in Bua and Taveuni. Goodman Fielder and Rooster are looking at producing feed locally, which could replace imports worth about $18 million, likely reducing poultry costs and lowering chicken prices.”

Kamikamica states strengthening commercial agriculture will also diversify the economy.

He highlights work with PESA+ and the UAE Economic Partnership Agreement to expand markets and attract investment.

These efforts aim to support local producers, reduce import dependency and build a stronger economic foundation for Fiji.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel points out that the national development plan targets growth of five per cent or more to reduce poverty and improve infrastructure.

He adds that economic diversification, innovation, and investment are key to making Fiji resilient and competitive globally.

“That requires diversification, new industries, deeper value addition, and broader participation. In the TOPEX conference last week, this five-percent growth target was shared with participants, and the feedback was positive. Five percent growth can be achieved.”

The government sees ICT and agriculture as drivers for job creation, economic growth and long-term stability.

