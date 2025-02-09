ICCR scholarships strengthen India-Fiji ties

[ FilePhoto ]

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations scholarships have helped many Fijians pursue education in India, boosting cultural and economic ties.

Acting Prime Minister Biman Prasad, at the ICCR Alumni Meet, emphasized that the initiative strengthens relations in education, employment, investment, and culture, fostering mutual growth.

Prasad adds that by promoting mutual understanding and collaboration, this partnership has opened new opportunities for growth and exchange, benefiting both countries.

“India has always been a committed development partner for Fiji, and we all know that Indian assistance extends to Fiji in a number of areas, whether it’s education, health, or technology. And especially in the last two years, and I’m very pleased to say this, that under our government, the relationship between India and Fiji has grown significantly.”

Professor Prasad emphasizes the need to expand opportunities beyond academic exchanges, fostering deeper university collaborations.

He reaffirms their commitment to strengthening India-Fiji ties across all sectors.