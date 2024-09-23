Housing shortage driving informal settlements

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Housing Manasa Lesuma says there is significant work needed to address the housing shortage in urban centers across the country.

Speaking after a public consultation on the review of the Housing Policy, Lesuma acknowledged that the rural-to-urban migration will continue to fuel the growth of new informal settlements.

However, the Permanent Secretary emphasized that the housing shortage is a long-standing issue, and the creation and expansion of informal settlements are not solely the fault of the residents.

“Many people living in informal settlements are there because there simply isn’t enough housing available or enough land parcels.”

Lesuma explains that the Ministry is actively working to secure better housing solutions for Fijians.

“The Ministry is working closely with the Housing Authority. We are fortunate that the Authority has picked up pace in providing more subdivisions, which means more land parcels are becoming available.”

Lesuma says the Ministry hopes to gather as much input from the public on what should be reflected in the Housing Policy.

He notes that affordability and housing shortages are key concerns raised by the people.