Houses under water in Wailoku

Several homes in Wailoku are now submerged following heavy overnight rainfall in the eastern division.

The division continues to experience intense rainfall, resulting in flash flooding across many low-lying areas.

The Nadi Weather Office says the current weather conditions are due to a trough of low pressure positioned over Fiji, slowly moving eastward.

Showers associated with this system are expected to persist in affected areas until later today.

Other divisions may experience partly cloudy conditions with occasional showers.

