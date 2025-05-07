Honouring Girmitya ancestral struggles

Shiu Kumari [Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

Shiu Kumari of Wainikoro, Labasa, is a descendant of the Girmityas who came from India to Fiji to work on sugarcane plantations under the indentured labour system.

The 97-year-old has shared powerful memories and stories passed down from her parents and grandparents who arrived in Fiji during the Girmit era.

She adds that her ancestors struggled greatly, and there were times when they had little more than the clothes on their backs.

Kumari says that from the heartbreak of families being torn apart to the untold sacrifices made by both women and men during the Girmit era, their stories serve as a powerful reminder of resilience and strength.

“They had no bedding or blankets for sleeping. Most men and women sat throughout their journey to Fiji.”

Kumari adds that the Girmityas played a vital role in the development of the country.

She reminds us of the resilience, pain, and strength that shaped the foundation of our nation.

This year, the 2025 Girmit Day celebration will be held in Labasa from May 9th to 12th.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Preserving the Past, Envisioning the Future”.

