Higher fees and dividends lift non-tax revenue

Non-tax revenue increased significantly in the first quarter of the financial year.

Collections rose to $234.5 million, exceeding forecasts by nearly 16 percent and marking a year-on-year increase of more than $32 million.

According to the Government’s Provisional First Quarter Fiscal Performance Report 2025-2026, the increase was largely driven by higher collections from fees, fines and charges, as well as increased dividends from government investments.

While the improved performance strengthened Government finances, it has also raised questions about the impact of rising service-related costs on households and businesses.

The Ministry says the increase reflects improved compliance and stronger returns on state investments.

