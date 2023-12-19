High room rates is a delicate balancing act: Hill

In response to growing concerns raised by locals regarding high room rates at various hotels and resorts in Fiji, Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill states that the situation is a delicate balancing act that the industry continually navigates.

Hill acknowledges the concerns raised by locals about certain properties charging elevated rates for domestic visitors.

He stresses that while the high room rates may not be a major concern for the tourism industry, it is an ongoing challenge to strike the right balance.

According to Hill, the tourism sector plays a crucial role in Fiji’s economy by providing a significant source of foreign currency.

“So, they look at our price points and the price points are quite reasonable to someone who’s paying in US dollars. For us, with Fiji dollars, it’s certainly higher than what we would expect. But I think in that sense, one of the things is, at the moment, the hotels are charging a rate, and the occupancy is still very strong, particularly around the sort of Nadi and Mamanuca areas.”

With fluctuating occupancy rates, Hill advises hotels and resorts to consider adjusting their prices in alignment with demand.

He suggests that lowering prices during periods of decreased occupancy could be a strategic move for maintaining competitiveness in the market.

“The market is saying they’re okay with that price point and pricing has risen around the world. So, we’re not an anomaly. But I think one thing that we’re very conscious of is that, you know, their expectations increase and, you know, some hotels are charging what we think are deserved prices. Whereas, you know, there are some products that we’re working with where we think that the pricing is probably not matching the value of what they’re offering.”

The Tourism Fiji CEO also says that some resorts and hotels are offering local rates while others are expecting locals for Christmas lunches and dinners.

However, he notes that certain properties are fully booked through to July of next year which makes it harder for locals to get a deal.