High level political exchanges strengthen ties

As India celebrates its 78th year of independence today, the High Commissioner of India to Fiji says there has been an unprecedented increase in the number of high-level political exchanges between the two nations.

Speaking at an event commemorating India’s independence, Commissioner Palaniswamy Karthigeyan said this has led to the expansion and deepening of ties between the two nations across multiple domains.

Karthigeyan highlighted the importance of these exchanges, which have paved the way for enhanced cooperation in areas such as trade, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

“There is a tremendous amount of complementarity between our two nations, and as a developing country, we share a lot of challenges and aspirations. I mean, ours is a very ideal kind of relationship, and my message to our beloved friends here in Fiji is that we are fully committed, and we reiterate our very strong commitment to working and partnering with you all.”



India High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan

Karthigeyan adds that the relationship between India and Fiji has long been marked by strong cultural and historical ties, given the significant Indian diaspora in Fiji.