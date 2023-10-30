High fatality rates among drivers under 40, LTA warns

The Land Transport Authority is raising an alarm over concerning trends in road accidents, with a particular focus on drivers aged between 18 and 40.

Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa expressed deep concern over the high fatality rates and the economic implications associated with this age group’s driving behaviours.

He says drivers between the ages of 18 and 40 are now at the forefront of LTA’s road safety efforts.

“Too much emphasis is on the senior citizens in terms of them coming renewing the driver license. But these are the age categories that are mostly involved in the fatalities and also involved in the show-cause processes between the age categories.”

Rokosawa has emphasized the need for a more targeted approach.

“That is why we are targeting two groups of provisional holders, P1 and P2, until you are able to comply with the road safety rules and regulations before you get your promotions. If you start breaching in your P1, probably we will send you back to learners. Those are the news things.”

He says the LTA’s efforts to tackle this critical issue represent a proactive stance toward creating a safer and more responsible driving culture, not only among younger drivers but for the benefit of the entire community.