High airfare rates for Labasa raised

A concern was raised during the Fiji Tourism Convention in regards to the high ticket prices for the domestic route to Labasa.

Responding to the issue, CEO and Managing Director of Fiji Airways Andre Viljoen explained that ticket pricing is primarily determined by demand and a revenue management process, emphasizing that Fiji Link operates on slim margins, often struggling to achieve profitability.

He notes that it is challenging to set a standardized airfare for domestic routes, given the complexities of operational costs and market demand.

Article continues after advertisement

Drawing a comparison, Viljoen highlights that airfare from Brisbane to Sydney can exceed that of some international flights, illustrating the intricacies of pricing in the aviation industry.

In light of the feedback regarding the affordability of travel to Labasa, Viljoen assures that the airline will carefully consider the concerns raised and explore potential adjustments to their pricing strategies to enhance sustainability for Fiji Link.