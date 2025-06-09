Hidden injuries cause amputations

A growing number of diabetic patients in Fiji are losing limbs due to injuries that could have been prevented.

Items like thumbtacks, stapler pins, and broken glass are causing wounds that often go unnoticed.

Medical Officer at the Diabetes Centre, Dr. Anesh Chand, says nerve damage in diabetic feet reduces sensation.

He says diabetic patients are frequently stepping on small objects at home without realizing it.

“So when patients get injured, meaning they step on a nail, they may not realize it. They only realize it once it starts smelling bad, but it’s already been a few days. So that’s why we ask our patients to check their legs every day.”

Dr. Chand says some only discover injuries when infection sets in.

“Because many times we had patients who came up like a week later or two, the broken glass had been inside there, and their legs got swollen and all pus, everything was discharged.”

Vascular Surgeon Dr. Sela Koyamaibole warns that delayed treatment increases the risk of amputations.

He says daily foot checks and early medical attention can prevent complications and significantly improve the lives of people with diabetes.

