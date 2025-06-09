Vatudovo Taxi Base opens

The newly opened Vatudovo taxi base [Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Villages in Waidina, Naitasiri, now have greater access to public transport following the official opening of the Vatuvodo Taxi Base.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, officially opened the taxi base as part of the Coalition Government’s nationwide rollout of newly gazetted taxi stands.

A total of 94 taxi stands have been gazetted across Fiji, creating opportunities for taxi operators, cooperatives, entrepreneurs and communities, while improving access to essential services.

The programme, which began earlier this month, is progressively opening taxi stands in communities across the country, including areas outside major urban centres.

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Minister Tuisawau says the initiative is aimed at improving transport connectivity, creating employment and supporting local economic activity.

Assistant Minister Naisa Tuinaceva is also supporting the rollout, including the opening of taxi bases in Kalabu and Kadavu.

The Vatuvodo Taxi Base provides another transport option for Waidina and surrounding communities, while creating opportunities for local taxi operators.

The nationwide programme will continue as additional gazetted taxi stands are progressively opened across Fiji.