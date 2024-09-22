Hibiscus contestant files police complaint

The Hibiscus Festival contestant, who was allegedly inappropriately touched on the night of the crowning, has formally lodged a complaint with Totogo Police Station.

Speaking to FBC News, the contestant shared that she filed the complaint on Friday afternoon.

She says initially, she had waited for a witness, a festival staff member who was overseas, to return before proceeding with the complaint. However, after further discussions with her family, she decided to report the incident to the police without delay.

The contestant alleges that a man, reportedly intoxicated, struck her on the back. She immediately informed event officials of the incident.

Meanwhile, FBC News understands the Suva City Council and the Hibiscus Committee were scheduled to meet with the contestant and her family to discuss the matter, but the meeting was postponed.

A source close to the case revealed that the postponement was due to the line Minister’s request for a thorough investigation and a comprehensive report before any further discussions.

Questions have been sent to both the line Minister and the organizing committee, and we are awaiting their response.

Police is also yet t confirm the lodging of the report.