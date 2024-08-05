‘HerCatch’ series to highlight women’s role in fisheries

A new local TV program, HerCatch, designed to amplify the voices of women who play a vital role in our fisheries sector, will premiere on FBC TV this evening.

The 13-episode series is dedicated to highlighting the often-overlooked yet crucial contributions of these unsung heroes in the fisheries industry.

HerCatch producer Jone Tomuse states that each 30-minute episode shines a spotlight on the remarkable journeys of women who are experts in fisheries management, sustainable practices, and community engagement.

HerCatch producer Jone Tomuse

Tomuse says this documentary-style series will provide viewers with insight into the daily lives of rural women as they support their families.

He adds that the team has travelled across the country to feature a diverse range of women on the show.

“Most of these women that come on the show are stay-at-home mums. What they do and what they get out of the sea is what supports their family in terms of paying bills, buying food, and sending their kids to school etc.”

HerCatch will air every Monday’s on FBC TV at 6pm.