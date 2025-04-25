Help locate missing girl

Missing person, Virinda Reddy. [Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing.

Police say that a missing person report for Virinda Reddy was lodged at the Valelevu Police Station.

Reddy was last seen at her Laucala Beach home on Monday and attempts made by her family to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Article continues after advertisement

Members of the public are being urged to call Crimestoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Centre on 9905 529 if they have any information regarding her whereabouts.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.