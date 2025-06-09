Helicopter misses Nadi arrival, lands safely in Nadroga

A helicopter has landed safely after failing to arrive at its scheduled destination this afternoon.

FBC News has been reliably informed that authorities began investigating after the aircraft departed from Nausori Airport bound for Nadi International Airport but did not reach Nadi at its expected arrival time.

It is understood that the Rescue Coordination Centre at the Fiji Navy raised the alarm when the helicopter was reported overdue.

Article continues after advertisement

Initial information suggests the aircraft may have experienced difficulties during the flight and was forced to land near Naivibuli Village in Nadroga. However, officials have not disclosed further details at this stage.

Authorities have confirmed that all passengers and crew are safe, and a response team has been deployed to provide any necessary assistance.

FBC News will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.