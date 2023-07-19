HECF launches new brand

The Fiji Higher Education Commission will now be known as Higher Education Commission of Fiji.

Director, Dr Rohit Kishore says this is the correct legal name of the Commission as per the Higher Education Act 2008.

Today, the Commission launched its rebranded logo and a new website.

Chair, Steve Chand says the new brand reflects the Commission’s strategic plan, which focuses on developing an innovative, relevant, resilient, sustainable, and engaging Higher Education Commission.

The organization’s new slogan is “pioneering your future,” which will increase brand identity and recognition.