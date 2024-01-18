HEC Fiji seeks to align education with industry needs

[Source: Higher Education Commission - Fiji/ Facebook]

In a move to address skills gaps and boost workforce, the Higher Education Commission Fiji is actively aligning educational offerings with the demands of key industries.

This was the focus of a talanoa session held yesterday, bringing together tourism industry stakeholders and representatives from higher education institutions.

Higher Education Commission Fiji Director, Dr. Rohit Kishore says by bridging the gap between education and industry, there will be a readily available and qualified workforce to drive key sectors forward.

“You see, a lot of our people are going. So it’s very important to make sure that we keep on training and educating our young ones, to make sure that we have enough for us. And of course, those who want to migrate, by all means, they’ll keep doing it. But to our fortunate and to God’s grace that we are a young society, we got quite a young population. You see, each year we graduate about 15,000 from year twelve and year 13.”

Dr. Kishore says by working together, they can create a dynamic and responsive education system that equips youth with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in Fiji’s growing economy.